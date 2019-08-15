Police seek jewellery stolen from elderly woman in Lillington

Jewellery has been stolen from an elderly woman in her 90s who lives in Lillington.

Between 3.30pm and 4.15pm on Monday August 5, a pearl necklace was stolen from a property in Mason Avenue.

Police are appealing for help in tracking down the stolen jewellery. Photos supplied by Warwickshire Police.

Two diamond rings were also stolen in July.

A 25-year-old woman from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of theft. She has been released under investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have located the jewellery or been offered it for sale.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 327 of August 5.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.