Police searching for wanted man with links to Leamington
If anyone sees him they are urged to call Warwickshire Police
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:01 pm
Police are searching for a wanted man with links to Leamington
Lee Spittle, who is 46-year-old, is wanted by police after failing to comply with the conditions of his licence.
He is described as being of average build, around 5ft 7in tall, with a shaven head and brown facial hair.
He has connections to Leamington but is also known to have spent time in Birmingham, Blackpool and Rochdale.
Anyone who knows where he might be should call Warwickshire Police on 101