Police respond to reports unauthorised temporary traveller encampment in Gaydon

Warwickshire Police have responded to reports of an unauthorised temporary traveller encampment in the village of Gaydon today (Monday January 13).

Six to seven vehicles reportedly returned to the area of Old Warwick Road in Gaydon this morning (Monday January 13). Police and local councillors were immediately contacted this morning.

Police officers with the Wellesbourne Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) responded and are liaising with residents, councillors, travellers and other relevant agencies to deal with the situation.

Officials with Warwickshire County Council were due to attend the site and complete a site assessment before making a decision on the next stage of management.

Volunteers with the Gaydon Neighbourhood Watch group have reported the encampment has been visited a number of times by the police and council officers.

Gaydon Neighbourhood Watch also reported police patrols will regularly visit the area until the travellers have left.