Police renewing appeal for information on ATM theft in Wellesbourne

Police are continuing to appeal for information after two men were arrested following the theft of an ATM machine in Wellesbourne.

Officers were called to the Co-op in Loxley Close, Wellesbourne at around 2.15am on Saturday December 22 after alarms were set off.

A cash machine had been removed from the store and CCTV revealed it was loaded onto a flat bed-type vehicle, which then left the scene.

Following an area search, the ATM was located and two men - a 22-year-old man from West Bromwich and a 34-year-old man from Walsall - were arrested in connection with the incident. They have been bailed until mid-January.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are continuing to appeal for witnesses. In particular if anyone has dash-cam footage from that day, either from passing cars or from the many cross country transport companies who use the A429 past the Co-op.

Police are also seeking witnesses who saw a Telehandler style digger as it was moved on the evening of December 21 to 3am on December 22 from the Chesterton area to Wellesbourne and used in the theft of the cash machine.

Police believe a third person may have been involved in the burglary and are asking any Taxi companies or witnesses who saw anyone that looked like they had been running or was acting suspiciously from the Ettington area and was likely to be covered in mud at between 3am and 5am on December 22.

It is possible that a taxi could have been summoned from Stratford, Leamington or Banbury.

Enquiries are currently under way but any information, no matter how small, could be key to the ongoing investigation so please get in touch.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 55 of 22 December.