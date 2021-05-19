Police release CCTV images in connection with sexual assault in Leamington - do you recognise these men?

Warwickshire Police have released images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with an investigation in Leamington.

Between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday March 30, a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man in Avenue Road between York Walk and Station Approach.

Officers investigating the case would like to speak to the three individuals pictured, as they may have information which could assist with enquiries.

Warwickshire Police has released images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with an investigation in Leamington. Photo by Warwickshire Police

If anyone recognises them please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 418 of March 30.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Warwickshire Police has released images of men they would like to speak to in connection with an investigation in Leamington. Photo by Warwickshire Police