Police release CCTV footage following robbery at Warwick Co-Op

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery which saw three men walk into a Co-Op in Warwick, threaten staff and make off with cash and cigarettes.

At around 6.50am on January 21 three men entered the Co-Op on Cressida Close in Heathcote and threatened staff.

They stole cash and cigarettes before leaving the premises. There were no reported injuries.



Detective Sergeant Gareth Unett said: "As part of the investigation, we have released images of three individuals we would like to speak to in connection with the incident. If you recognise them, please get in touch.



"We are also continuing to appeal for any information from the public, including any dashcam footage, from local motorists who may have driven past the store between 6.30am and 7.30am.



"If anyone has any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 62 of 21 January 2019."



Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or vial their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org

