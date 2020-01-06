Police recover stolen car from Warwick

Police have recovered a car that stolen from Warwick.

This morning (Monday January 6) the Operational Patrol Unit (OPU Warwickshire) said that they had recovered a Vauxhall Insignia that had been stolen from Warwick.

Officers recovered the vehicle after it had crasshed into a hedge and was left.

On the OPU Warwickshire Facebook page their post said: "This Vauxhall Insignia was stolen from Warwick.

"The driver lost control and crashed into a hedge on the Fosseway near Weston under Wetherley.

"We have found the vehicle unattended and have arranged recovery for a full forensic examination."