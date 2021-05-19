Police raid house in Leamington town centre and find heroin and crack cocaine inside

Police have raided a house in Leamington and found heroin and crack cocaine inside.

Four people have been arrested for drugs offences following a warrant at a property in New Brook Street at around 1.30pm this afternoon (Wednesday).

Suspected heroin and crack cocaine were seized from the address.

A 38-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man and a 51 year-old-man have all been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.