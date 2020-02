Warwickshire police arrested a driver for drink driving last night (Friday February 21) in Warwick.

Officers with the Operational Police Unit (OPU) from Warwickshire Police learned the driver had no insurance, and the vehicle had no MOT.

The driver also provided a positive breath test and was arrested.

Police also seized the Audi involved in the drink driving arrest.

Police took the driver into custody who had blown over the legal drink drive limit.