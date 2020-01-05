Police make arrest in shop thefts from Kenilworth town centre

Warwickshire Police officers with Kenilworth's Safer Neighbourhood Team made an arrest after responding to alerts they received from retail shops reporting theft of multiple items in the town centre.

The thefts reportedly occurred yesterday afternoon (Saturday January 4).

The Kenilworth SNT officers responded on foot and with vehicles which resulted in an individual being detained and arrested.

A number of items were also recovered by police during the arrest.

Anyone with information about the thefts can call police on 101 quoting incident number 209 of January 4.

Please encourage people to remain remain vigilant and report suspicious persons, vehicles or activity to the police on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.