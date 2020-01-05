Police make arrest for drink driving after crash in Dalehouse Lane, Kenilworth

Police arrested the driver of an Audi on suspicion of drink driving after the vehicle crashed in Dalehouse Lane, Kenilworth early this morning (Sunday January 5).

Officers with the Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) of Warwickshire Police arrested the driver who provided a positive breath test at the roadside.

The driver had no insurance, no vehicle tax or no MOT.

In custody the driver provided a sample of 88ug and will be charged to court later this morning (Sunday January 5).

No other details were immediately available.

Police make an arrest for drink driving in Kenilworth'(photo from the Operational Police Unit OPU of Warwickshire Police )