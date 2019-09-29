Police looking for information after attempted burglary of Kenilworth property

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the attempted burglary a Kenilworth property over the weekend.

Offenders attempted to force their way into a property in Windy Arbour around 1.20am on Saturday September 28.

Police believe offenders may have been looking for the keys to the vehicles parked on the drive way of the property.

Anyone with information about the attempted burglary can police on 101 quoting incident number 22 of September 28.

Police are also looking for information in a reported theft from a Ford Transit vehicle parked in Clinton Lane in Kenilworth.

Offenders damaged the driver's door to enter the vehicle and stolen some items of property from inside the cab of the vehicle.

The theft occurred between 8pm Thursday September 26 and 7.15am Friday September 27.

Anyone with information about the theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 171 of September 27.

People can also report information about either incident anonymously on Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.