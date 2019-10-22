Police issue warning against cold callers after £1,000 stolen from elderly Kenilworth man

Police are appealing to householders to be vigilant after a £1,000 was stolen from an elderly Kenilworth man.

The Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) are asking people to be alert to any callers at their address offering work services such as drive resurfacing or roof cleaning/replacement.

The appeal comes after a male called at the door of a senior citizen in Kenilworth and offered to resurface the drive at the property for £1,000.

The male persuaded the senior citizen to accompany him to the bank in Kenilworth where the senior citizen withdrew £1,000 and handed it over to the male who said it was "to obtain the materials for the drive".

The male caller has not been seen since.

Warwickshire Trading Standards and Warwickshire Police have advised people not to buy or agree to anything on the doorstep or engage with "cold callers" (people who knock on your door without notice or an agreed appointment).

Kenilworth's SNT are also appealing to relatives and carers to keep a close eye on vulnerable individuals who live independently.

If people know of any other similar situations like this that may have happened over the past few weeks they should let Kenilworth SNT know by calling 101.