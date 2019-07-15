Police issue advice following attempted Kenilworth burglary

Police have warned Kenilworth residents to review their security following an attempted burglary in the early hours of Monday morning (July 15.)

Offenders attempted to enter a property in Woodcote Avenue in Kenilworth at approximately 1.45am by trying to snap the lock of a side door.

Police

A combination of an alert householder, who shouted at the offender, and good security at the property including CCTV, led to the offenders leaving without gaining entry.

Police say it's possible that the vehicles parked at the property may have been the reason entry to the property was attempted.

Warwickshire Police have issued some key steps people can take to deter this type of crime.

- Householders with motor vehicles that have key-less entry systems need to place the keys in a 'Faraday' cage or box (a metal container that stops the signal from the vehicle key being accessed from outside).

- Don't leave valuables in motor vehicles, even when parked on a private drive, it encourages theft

- Consider fitting a monitored burglar alarm to the property as they deter would be burglars

- Install good security lighting and CCTV also helps deter criminals.

- Consider fitting 'anti snap' locks to doors, which makes it more difficult for offenders to get in the property.

Anyone with information about the Woodcote Avenue attempted burglary can call police on 101 using incident number 23 of July 15.

People can also report information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.