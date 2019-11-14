Police investigating three home burglaries in Leamington

Warwickshire Police are investigating three burglaries in Leamington this week.

The most recent incidents occurred after two burglaries were reported in the Hopton Crofts of Leamington.

Police

Two homes in Hopton Crofts were broken into through the rear doors of the properties.

The burglaries occurred between 11am and 6pm on Tuesday November 12.

The offender was possibly looking for jewellery as a messy search was carried out.

Anyone with information about the Hopton Crofts burglaries can call police on 101.

Police are also investigating a third burglary that occurred in Bankfield Drive of Milverton in Leamington.

Unknown offenders forced their way into a house on Bankfield Road and removed items using a wheelie bin.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.15am on Monday November 11.

The description of offender is as follows:

White male, black hoody, navy blue coat and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the Milverton burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 307 of November 11.