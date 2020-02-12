Police investigating theft of large sum of cash during two Warwick vehicle break-ins

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a large sum of cash during two vehicle break-ins on the same street in Warwick.

The first incident occurred after offenders stole some power tools and a large sum of cash during the break-in of a van parked on St. Lawrence Avenue, Warwick. The vehicle break-in happened between 6.15 and 9.45pm on Thursday February 6.

Police

Anyone with information about the St. Lawrence Avenue vehicle break-in on February 6 they can call police on 101 quoting incident number 454 of February 6.

A similar incident occurred on St. Lawrence Avenue after a quantity of power tools were stolen the vehicle break-in of a works van. The second St. Lawrence Avenue incident happened 5.10pm on Thursday February 6 and 7.30am on Friday February 7.

Anyone with information about the second vehicle break-in can call police on 101 quoting incident number 59 of February 7.

Police are also investigating the damage caused to two vehicles in separate Warwick incidents.

The first incident occurred after offenders scratched the passenger door on a Land Rover Discovery parked in the Holiday Inn car park, Stratford Road, Warwick. The vehicle damage happened between 6.30pm on Wednesday February 5 and 8am on Thursday February 6.

Anyone with information about the damaged Land Rover can call police on 101 quoting incident number 145 of February 7.

A similar incident occurred after a vehicle parked on Monks Way, Warwick was badly damaged a brick was thrown and smashed the windscreen and passenger side windows of the vehicle. Damage to the bonnet was also caused after it was jumped on. A male wearing a black/navy hoodie was seen running away from the area.

The thrown brick incident occurred around 10pm on Monday February 10.

Anyone with information about the thrown brick incident can call police on 101 quoting incident number 301 of February 11.

If you have seen or heard anything suspicious or have information that may relate to any of these incidents please call Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crime Stoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111