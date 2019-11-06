Police investigating theft from Kenilworth residential property

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of power tools from a residential property in Kenilworth.

The theft occurred after offenders entered the grounds of a residential property in Warwick Road of Kenilworth (between Rouncil Lane and the gyratory) and stole a number of power tools.

The theft occurred around 2.30pm on Tuesday November 5.

The offenders are males who were seen driving a white panel van and are described as two males wearing high-vis jackets.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 23/46808/19.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.