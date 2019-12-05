Police investigating damaged vehicle at Kenilworth property

Warwickshire Police are investigating the damage caused to a Seat Leon vehicle parked at a Kenilworth property.

Offenders used a sharp instrument to scratch two areas of paintwork on a black Seat Leon vehicle parked in Woodmill Meadow of Kenilworth.

The incident occurred between 2pm yesterday (Wednesday December 4) and this morning at 10am (Thursday December 5).

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 quoting incident number 110 of December 5.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.