Police investigating a report of sexual assault during clashes between Warwickshire Hunt and protesters near Oxhill

Warwickshire Police said they are investigating a report of sexual assault during an angry clash between the Warwickshire Hunt and protesters near Oxhill.

As we reported previously, campaigners claim they videoed an incident when a fox was killed by the hounds on Wednesday (Jan 15) - and members of the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs (WMHS) said they were assaulted by the hunt when they went to investigate.

During the day, a man was videoed by the Warwickshire Hunt making what appeared to be death threats to them and claiming he was a convicted murderer.

He is then alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, who can be heard screaming: "Get off...do not assault me."

It is not clear who the man was and whether he was part of the official protest or not.

Warwickshire Police said they are investigating the incident, adding: "We were called at 5.26pm on Wednesday to a report of a sexual assault, which had taken place earlier in the day in Oxhill.

"It’s reported two women were touched inappropriately over their clothing at around 1.15pm."

Warwickshire Hunt did not confirm or deny that a fox had been killed but they said that the protesters were aggressive to them.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Warwickshire Hunt said: "This disgusting behaviour is completely unacceptable. Irrespective of anyone's view on hunting, this behaviour is just plain wrong and extremely concerning."

The WMHS said members faced 'extreme provocation' all day from members of the hunt.