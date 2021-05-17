Police hunt for man exposing himself to passers-by in Leamington

Detectives believe a series of indecent exposures in Leamington are all linked.

The latest incident happened on May 8 on the canal towpath between Gulliman’s Way and Radbrooke Road at around 6.20am.

The offender was wearing a blue hoody, a black mouth mask, light jeans and white trainers. He was around 6ft tall and of stocky build.

Detective Inspector Ruby Nailor from Leamington CID said: “We are treating this incident as linked to other recent offences in the area. We are extremely concerned by this behaviour and are working hard to bring the person responsible to justice.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and can help identify the man involved to contact police. We’re also keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

“An incident of indecent exposure can be extremely distressing for those who witness it and we take all reports extremely seriously. I would urge anyone who is a victim to contact police as quickly as possible rather than wait until they get home.