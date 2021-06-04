Police hunt burglars who knocked on Warwick resident's door to distract them

Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses or information following a distraction burglary in Warwick on Friday morning (June 4).

At around 10.30am, two men knocked on the door of a property on Hanworth Road and asked the occupant a question.

They then entered the house and stole cash, before leaving in the direction of Cape Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The suspects are described as two white men, one was of a large build and aged around 40-50, with brown hair, wearing a navy blue tracksuit.

The other man is believed to be in his 30s, wearing a grey t-shirt.

If anyone witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, has any information or any dashcam/CCTV/doorbell footage, they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 102 of June 4.