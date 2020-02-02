Police detain four people in suspected poaching incident at Charlecote Park near Wellesbourne

Warwickshire Police detained four people and seized several guns in connection to a suspected poaching incident yesterday (Saturday February 1) at Charlecote Park near Wellesbourne.

Officers with the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team detained four males from Rugby and Leicestershire at the scene.

Police seized a Volkswagen Golf and three shotguns along with a large amount of ammunition and trapping equipment.

Police are now investigating offences under the Game and Firearms Acts.

Arrangements were made for police to meet with representatives of Charlecote Park, a National Trust property, today (Sunday February 2) to fully assess the area.

Warwickshire Police launch of the first Warwickshire Rural Crime Team in October 2019 with an aim of reducing rural crime across the county.

Seized shotguns