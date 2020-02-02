Police charge third teen in connection with Leamington murder investigation

Warwickshire Police have charged a third teenager from London in connection with a Leamington murder investigation.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from London yesterday (Saturday February 1), and officially charged a day later.

Police at the scene murder in Leamington

The teenage boy was charged this morning (Sunday February 2) with kidnap and perverting the course of justice.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Warwick Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday 3 February).

The 16-year-old became the third teenager charged in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Nasir Patrice in Leamington on January 15

Another 16-year-old boy from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Richard Talawila, 18, also from London, has been charged with kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A plea hearing and pre-trial court date has been set for two of the teenagers for Monday February 24.

A trial date for two of the teenagers has also been set for Monday June 8.

The charges are in connection to a reported stabbing on Tachbrook Road in Leamington around 11am on January 15.

Emergency services attended, but sadly one of the victims, Nasir Patrice from Birmingham, died at the scene while an 18-year-old man from Birmingham was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A post mortem has confirmed that Nasir Patrice died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Four other males were arrested during the first week of the investigation in connection with the incident,and have been released on bail.