Police catch motorist using his knees to steer on the M40 so he could eat his yoghurt and granola

Police described the man as a 'clever soul'.

A driver on the M40 appeared to take the mantra 'breakfast is the most important meal of the day' too seriously when he risked his and other people's lives to eat his yoghurt and granola.

This driver's yoghurt, granola and berry mix was so tempting he was willing to risk lives to eat it. Photo: OPU Warwickshire, Facebook.

On February 25 officers from OPU (Operational Patrol Unit) Warwickshire spotted the man using both his hands to eat his yoghurt and granola while using his knees to steer.

A spokesperson for OPU Warwickshire described the man as a 'clever soul', adding that he was reported for not being in proper control of his vehicle.

The RAC states it is not illegal to eat while driving, but if doing so causes you to be distracted you can be prosecuted for careless driving - which carries an on-the-spot fine of £100 and three penalty points.