Police believe body discovered in Warwick to be that of missing 91-year-old Leamington man

Warwickshire Police believe the body discovered in Warwick at the weekend to be that of a missing 91-year-old man from Leamington.

Officers searching for a missing man from Leamington found a body in Warwick on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Jim Rankin from Leamington CID, said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, the body discovered on Saturday is sadly believed to be that of 91-year-old Ronald Lovell who went missing from Old Milverton on Sunday October 13.

“We are not treating the death as suspicious at this time and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this death.

“Our thoughts remain with all of Ronald’s family, who are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Finally I would like to take this opportunity to thank Warwickshire Search and Rescue who have worked tirelessly in the search for Ronald, and I would also like to thank the local community for all of their support which has been a vital part of our investigation.”