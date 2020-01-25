Police arrest two more people in connection to Leamington murder

Warwickshire Police have arrested two more people in connection to the murder of a teenager in Leamington.

Police said this morning (Saturday January 25) they have arrested a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old man. Both teens remain in police custody.

Police have now arrested six people in connection to the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Nasir Patrice. A crowdfunding fundraising campaign has also been launched to help support Nasir's family with funeral arrangements.

Authorities responded to reports two males had been stabbed on Tachbrook Road in Leamington around 11am on Wednesday January 15.

Emergency services attended but sadly one of the victims, Nasir Patrice from Birmingham, died at the scene while an 18-year-old man from Birmingham was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A post mortem has confirmed that Nasir Patrice died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Police at the scene of the stabbing incident. Photo credit: Tristan Potter / SWNS

Four males were arrested during the first of the investigation in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail while investigations.

Police have also confirmed the motive behind the stabbing is likely linked to county lines drug dealing.

Chief Superintendent Ben Smith from Warwickshire Police said: "We are now in a position to confirm that one of our main lines of enquiry is that this incident was linked to county lines drug dealing which is a type of organised crime which can involve the exploitation of vulnerable people, including children, by drug gangs from bigger cities in order to sell drugs in smaller towns.

“This is a national issue faced by smaller counties such as Warwickshire, and tackling it while taking action against those believed to be involved in county lines remains a priority for Warwickshire Police.”

Nasir Patrice

Police also continue appeal to the public for witnesses to come forward with any information in connection to the fatal stabbing.

Please call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org quoting incident number 137 of 15 January 2020.

The following people have already been arrested by police and released on bail:

A 33-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Authorities at the scene of the stabbing in Leamington. Photo credit: Tristan Potter / SWNS

A 17-year-old boy from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of murder.

An 18-year-old man from Birmingham who was injured in the incident was arrested on suspicion of murder.

An 18-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.