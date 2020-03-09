Police arrest Chipping Norton man in connection to Banbury assault

Thames Valley Police have arrested a 30-year-old Chipping Norton man in connection to an assault over the weekend in Banbury.

Police are now also appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Police

The incident occurred after the victim, a man in his late teens, walked on along Calthorpe Street when he was approached by another man.

The man then punched him in the face.

The victim sustained swelling and redness to his face, but did not require hospital treatment.

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Chipping Norton on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was later released under investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Mark Jones, based at Banbury police station said, “I am appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have information about this incident, to please come forward.

“I would also ask any motorists who were in the local area around the time of this assault to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation."

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online quoting reference 43200078681.

People can also contact the independent charity Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”