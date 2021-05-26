Police arrest a man in Warwick park following a report of animal cruelty

Three dogs were seized by police officers from a man in a Warwick park after reports he had allegedly committed an act of animal cruelty.

The incident happened in Priory Park yesterday (Wednesday May 26) at about 4.40pm.

A man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty shortly after three dogs were seized by the police while the investigation is being conducted.

Warwickshire Rural Crime Team Witness Appeal

Warwickshire Rural Crime Team, of which officers transported the dogs to a vets to be checked over, has made an appeal for witnesses to the incident.

A Facebook post by the rural crime team says: "We would like to hear from anyone that witnessed the incident and might be able to help with the investigation.

"Please call 101 and quote incident 300 of the 26/05/2021 if you can assist.

"I'd like to stress that regardless of the investigation result, none of the dogs would be considered for euthanasia.