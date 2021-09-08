Police are searching for this wanted man with links to Leamington and Warwick

Police are searching for wanted man Kevin Daniel for allegedly breaching a restraining order.

The 28-year-old of no fixed abode, but formerly of Warwick and Leamington, is black, 5ft 6in tall and of slight build. He speaks with a London accent.

Daniel has links to Leamington and London.

PC Alex Brown of Warwickshire Police said: “We need to trace Daniel. If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please contact us as soon as possible.