Police are searching for this wanted man with links to Leamington and Warwick
He is wanted for allegedly breaching a restraining order
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 5:58 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 6:00 pm
Police are searching for wanted man Kevin Daniel for allegedly breaching a restraining order.
The 28-year-old of no fixed abode, but formerly of Warwick and Leamington, is black, 5ft 6in tall and of slight build. He speaks with a London accent.
Daniel has links to Leamington and London.
PC Alex Brown of Warwickshire Police said: “We need to trace Daniel. If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please contact us as soon as possible.
“Similarly, I would urge Daniel to hand himself in at his nearest police station if he sees this appeal.”