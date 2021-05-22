Police are appealing for help to find this Warwick man - can you help?

Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to find this Warwick man, who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Officers would like to speak with Kevin Daniel, age 27, in connection with a malicious communications offence.

Kevin’s last known address was in Warwick. It is believed he may now be in the Alcester area and is also known to have links to Essex and London.

