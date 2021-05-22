Police are appealing for help to find this Warwick man - can you help?
Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a malicious communications offence
Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to find this Warwick man, who may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Officers would like to speak with Kevin Daniel, age 27, in connection with a malicious communications offence.
Kevin’s last known address was in Warwick. It is believed he may now be in the Alcester area and is also known to have links to Essex and London.
Anyone who may be able to help locate Kevin is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 279 of 16 May 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers in 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org