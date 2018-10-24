Police appealing for information after spate of thefts in Warwick town centre

Police are appealing for information after a spate of thefts in Warwick town centre.

Last week there were four incidents of people stealing items from stores, which according to the police, totals up to more than £500 worth of items being stolen.

The first theft (incident number 195 of October 19) happened just before 1pm last Friday (October 19).

According to the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood team, a man entered Superdrug on Swan Street and walked out with items of make up and advent calendars to the value of £110 under his arm, making no attempt to pay.

Another incident (incident number 269 of October 20) happened at the same Superdrug store around 4.10pm last Saturday (October 20).

The Warwick Safer Neighbourhood teams have said that a man and a woman entered the store and stole products.

They said: “The male is described as white, 6ft in height and between 30-35 years of age. He was wearing a red jumper and black body warmer.

“The female is white, between 28-30 years with black hair. She was wearing a yellow puffa jacket, denim jeans and brown boots.

“The man provided cover while the woman put Mabelline and Max Factor cosmetics, mainly lipsticks, to the value of £250 in to a bag before leaving the store without paying.”

Another theft (incident number 147 of October 20) also happened on the same day.

At around 12.15pm a man, who has been described as white, 5’ 10” in height, with dark brown hair and wearing a jacket and sunglasses, entered a store in Market Street. He then made off with 5 empty plastic security boxes.

The fourth incident (incident number 256 of October) also happened at a store in Market Street.

According to the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team a man and a woman made off with £200 worth of cosmetics in a beige holdall.

The female suspect has been described as mid 30’s, red hair in a ponytail and wearing a yellow jacket and ripped jeans.

The man has been described as, mid 40’s, 6 ft and wearing jeans. Both suspects were said to be holding and drinking from bottles of wine.

Warwickshire Police is appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting the relevant incident number given above.

Alternatively information an be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.