Police appealing for information after break-ins at new homes in Harbury Lane

Police are appealing for information after new build houses in Harbury Lane were recently broken into.

Sometime over the weekend of October 6 to October 7 three new build houses on the Bellway development on Harbury Lane in Warwick were broken into.

The houses are not yet occupied.

According to the Warwick Central Safer Neighbourhood Team, the burglars gained to the houses and stole three boilers to the value of £1000.

The safer neighbourhood team also said that this is the second time that this type of theft has occurred on the development.

A spokesperson from Bellway said: “The matter has been reported to the police and they are now investigating.

“In the meantime, we have taken extra security measures on site.”

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious that may be related to this incident or have any information about it to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 75 of October 8.