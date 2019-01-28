Police appealing for help in locating Leamington man

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracking downa Leamington man.
Officers would like to speak 34-year-old Kieran Ridley in connection with a breach of a restraining order in Worcester yesterday (Sunday January 27).
Kieran currently lives in Leamington but is believed to have connections to Worcester.
He is described as a white man, 5ft 11ins, of an average build.
He is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt with a large black winter jacket, jogging bottoms and black work boots. He is also believed to be carrying a white carrier bag.
Anyone who has seen Ridley or has information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident 400 of January 27.