Police appealing for help in locating Leamington man

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracking downa Leamington man.

Officers would like to speak 34-year-old Kieran Ridley in connection with a breach of a restraining order in Worcester yesterday (Sunday January 27).

Kieran Ridley. Photo provided by West Mercia Police.

Kieran currently lives in Leamington but is believed to have connections to Worcester.

He is described as a white man, 5ft 11ins, of an average build.

He is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt with a large black winter jacket, jogging bottoms and black work boots. He is also believed to be carrying a white carrier bag.

Anyone who has seen Ridley or has information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident 400 of January 27.