Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing Napton man

Jason Thompson, aged 31, was last seen at The Folly Inn pub in Napton at around midnight on Friday night (April 19).

Jason Thompson. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

He is white, 5' 5", with facial hair and a moustache. He has tattoos and is of an average build.

He is believed to be wearing a black shirt.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Jason's welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him to please call 101.