Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to find John Morby (pictured).

Officers would like to speak to the 46-year-old as they believe he may have information about a number of thefts within the Leamington and Warwick areas.

John Morby

He is described as being white, around 5ft 8in tall, with receding dark coloured hair.

Mr Morby, or anyone who knows where he might be, is asked to call 101 quoting incident 179 of 16 August.