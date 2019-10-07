Police appeal launched after £2,000 in property stolen from Leamington town centre business

Warwickshire Police are looking for information into the theft of more than £2,000 worth of property during the burglary of a business in the Leamington town centre.

Police are appealing to the local community for information following a burglary and theft of tools from a business on Warwick Street in Leamington.

The burglary occurred between 4pm on Tuesday October 1 and 7am on Wednesday October 2.

Offenders caused damage and forced entry to the renovation of business.

Offenders used a "Fortress" wheelie bin to remove scrap and tools worth approximately £2,000 from the business.

No description of offenders is currently available, but police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 48 of October 2.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.