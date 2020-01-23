Police appeal after Southam petrol station burgled

Warwickshire Police are appealing to the local community for information after a burglary at a petrol station in Southam.

Police are investigating the burglary which occurred at 9.30pm on Tuesday in Northfield Road at the Kineton Road Industrial Estate.

Police

It was reported four men broke into the (unmanned) petrol station off Northfield Road using a crowbar.

The offenders wore all black, were aged 18-19 years old and of a similar height (although the height remains unknown currently).

Security facilities were damaged during a previous incident. Police are investigating the possibility of CCTV footage captured at adjacent businesses.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 423 of January 21.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.