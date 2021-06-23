Police and forensics called to a Leamington house after man suffers head injuries during burglary
A man suffered head injuries during a burglary in Leamington this morning (Wednesday June 23).
He has been taken to hospital but his injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Warwickshire Police are now appealing for information.
Police officers and forensic teams said they were called at 4.05am to a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in St Brides Close, Sydenham.
They added that the man who was injured is his 30s.
Det Insp Cawail Wong from Warwickshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing, and this is currently being treated as an isolated incident. We do not believe there is a risk to the wider community.
“If anyone witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area, please call 101 quoting incident number 43 of 23 June 2021.”