Police and forensics called to a Leamington house after man suffers head injuries during burglary

A man suffered head injuries during a burglary in Leamington this morning (Wednesday June 23).

He has been taken to hospital but his injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Warwickshire Police are now appealing for information.

Police officers and forensic teams said they were called at 4.05am to a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in St Brides Close, Sydenham.

They added that the man who was injured is his 30s.

Det Insp Cawail Wong from Warwickshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing, and this is currently being treated as an isolated incident. We do not believe there is a risk to the wider community.