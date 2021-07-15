Police and explosive disposal team called to Leamington street

Police and an explosive disposal team were called to a street in Leamington on Wednesday (July 14).

Officers were called to an address in Beauchamp Avenue at around 3.15pm following a report of what was believed to be a suspicious package.

A police cordon was in place while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit attended who established that the item was not suspicious.

