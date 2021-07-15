Police and explosive disposal team called to Leamington street

There were reports of a suspicious package

By Kirstie Smith, Reporter
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 10:59 am
Updated Thursday, 15th July 2021, 11:00 am

Police and an explosive disposal team were called to a street in Leamington on Wednesday (July 14).

Officers were called to an address in Beauchamp Avenue at around 3.15pm following a report of what was believed to be a suspicious package.

A police cordon was in place while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit attended who established that the item was not suspicious.

The incident was resolved safely and no one was injured.