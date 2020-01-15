Photos from the scene of the Leamington stabbing
More photos have come in from the scene of the incident in Tachbrook Road in Leamington.
Earlier today emergency services were called to Tachbrook Road in Leamington to reports of a stabbing. One male has died and another was taken to hospital.
One man has died and another has been taken to hospital after reports of a stabbing in Leamington. Photo by Tristan Potter / SWNS
