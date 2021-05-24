Patient charged with assaulting and racially abusing workers at Warwick Hospital
He will appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court in July
A patient has been charged with assaulting and racially abusing workers at Warwick Hospital.
We reported on the incident last Friday - and today (Monday) Warwickshire Police have confirmed that the 44-year-old man arrested has now been charged in connection with the attack.
The police have not named the suspect.
He will appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on July 27.