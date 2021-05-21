Patient accused of assaulting and racially abusing workers at Warwick Hospital
A patient has been accused of assaulting and racially abusing workers at Warwick Hospital.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "Two members of staff at Warwick Hospital were allegedly assaulted and racially abused by a man who had just received treatment.
"A 44-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault, racially aggravate assault and committing a racially aggravated public order offence."
In another incident last night, a volunteer special constable was allegedly kicked after he responded to a report of a woman being assaulted and threatened at property in Campbell Street, Rugby.
"A 28 year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, assault and making threats to kill," said the spokesperson.
"None of the victims were badly hurt and both suspects remain in custody. Anyone with information that can help police with their enquiries can call 101 or contact the inependent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."