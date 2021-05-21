Patient accused of assaulting and racially abusing workers at Warwick Hospital

A patient has been accused of assaulting and racially abusing workers at Warwick Hospital.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "Two members of staff at Warwick Hospital were allegedly assaulted and racially abused by a man who had just received treatment.

"A 44-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault, racially aggravate assault and committing a racially aggravated public order offence."

In another incident last night, a volunteer special constable was allegedly kicked after he responded to a report of a woman being assaulted and threatened at property in Campbell Street, Rugby.

"A 28 year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, assault and making threats to kill," said the spokesperson.