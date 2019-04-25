Parcel delivery van and batteries stolen in latest thefts in Kenilworth

A parcel delivery van and batteries are the latest items to be targeted by thieves in Kenilworth.

At around 11.15am on Tuesday (April 23) a parcel delivery van was stolen while it was parked.

Police are appealing for information.

The driver was delivering a parcel to an address at Fieldgate Lawn, off Fieldgate Lane.

The van was a white Peugeot Partner van that made off in the direction of Coventry.

This is incident 138 of April 23.

Another theft happened in the town where scrap batteries were stolen.

At some time between 3.30pm on Monday (April 22) and 7.30am on Tuesday (April 23) scrap motor vehicle batteries were stolen from premises in Farmer Ward Road.

This is incident 49 of April 23.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about the thefts to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting the relevant incident number given above.