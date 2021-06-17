Paramedic punched in the face while treating an injured woman in Southam

A paramedic was punched in the face as he tried to help an injured woman in Southam.

Emergency services were dealing with an altercation at a property in Oak Close in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) when the attack happened.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "Fortunately, the paramedic only suffered minor injuries.

