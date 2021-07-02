Onlookers stand back and video a young boy being assaulted in Kenilworth instead of stepping in to help him

Onlookers stood back and videoed a young boy being assaulted in Kenilworth instead of stepping in to help him.

Now police want them to come forward and hand over the footage to help with their appeal.

The incident took place at 4.55pm on June 30 in St John’s Playing Fields, Guys Road.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident reference 260 of 30 June or report it via the Warwickshire Police website.

A 13-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by two other children, also aged 13.

PC Benedict James-Pemberton said “This was a nasty incident perpetrated by young people.

"We are disappointed that some young people chose to film the assault rather than seek help for the victim. Again we would urge parents to check mobile phones and contact us if they find any phone evidence that can help.”

"Everyone has a duty to protect children from harm. We are asking parents to check with their children if they were at the park at that time and if they saw or know of anything that could help our enquiries."

