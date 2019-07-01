One Rhea bird stolen and another killed in Avon Dassett

One Rhea bird has been stolen and another has been killed in Avon Dassett.

At some point overnight (June 30 into July 1) someone entered a rural location in Avon Dassett and stole a female Rhea bird and killed a male bird.

Rhea birds. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Rheas are large flightless birds similar to an emu or ostrich.

Fourteen chicks have also been taken recently.

If you have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, seen birds matching this description suddenly appear at a location or offered for sale in suspicious circumstances call 101 and give incident number 170 of July 1.