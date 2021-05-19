Numerous calls made in just a few hours after officers released CCTV footage as part of Leamington sexual assault investigation

Police have received numerous calls in relation to their sex assault investigation in Leamington - and they believe they have identified those in the CCTV images.

Earlier this morning, we shared Warwickshire Police's CCTV images of three men that officers wanted to speak to in connection with the ongoing investigation.

"We've received a number of calls and now believe we have identified those pictured," said a Warwickshire Police spokesperson, who went on the thank everyone who shared the images.

Police have received numerous calls in relation to their sex assault investigation in Leamington - and they believe they have identified those in the CCTV images.

The sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl took place between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday March 30 in Avenue Road between York Walk and Station Approach.