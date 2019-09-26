Nine vehicles damaged on one street in Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police have confirmed as many as nine vehicles were recently damaged on one street in Kenilworth.

Nine vehicles parked in Finham Road were damaged after the paintwork was keyed on the same day last week, Thursday September 19.

Police

Limited details were available from police. Initial reports released only showed four vehicles parked in Finham Road were damaged. But police have confirmed more reports were since made about incidents on the same day.

Two other vehicles were also damaged after they were spray painted with graffiti when they were parked in Dudley Road bringing the total number of vehicles recently damaged to 11.

During the overnight hours between Friday September 20 and Saturday 21 offenders spray painted swastikas onto the side of a vehicle parked in the driveway of a property in Dudley Road.

Anyone with information about the swastika graffiti should call police on 101 quoting incident number 82 of September 21.

The second incident of graffiti occurred between 7pm on Saturday September 14 and 11am on Sunday September 15 after offenders sprayed lines of black paint onto the side of a Mazda parked in Dudley Road.

Anyone with information about the graffiti sprayed onto the Mazda can call police on 101 quoting incident number 201 of September 15.

Four other vehicles parked in Finham Road were damaged after the paintwork was keyed on the same day last week.

- Offenders damaged a Range Rover Evoque by scratching the driver's and rear passenger side doors with a sharp object between 3.50 and 5.30pm on Thursday September 19.

Anyone with information about the damage to the Range Rover can call police on 101 quoting incident 414 of September 19.

- Offenders damaged a Nissan Qashqai by scratching the driver's side of the vehicle with a sharp object between 4 and 6.30pm on Thursday September 19.

- Offenders damaged an Audi A3 vehicle by scratching the driver's side front and rear doors with a sharp object between 4 and 6.30pm on Thursday September 19.

Anyone with information about the damage to the Audi can call police on 101 quoting incident number 450.

- Offenders damaged a Honda Jazz by scratching the front nearside door panel with a sharp object between 3 and 11.30pm on Thursday September 19.

Anyone with information about the damage to the Honda Jazz can call police on 101 quoting incident number 489 of September 19.

People can also report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.