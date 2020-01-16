New neighbourhood watch scheme to be launched in village near Leamington after spate of burglaries

A new Neighbourhood Watch scheme is being launched in Radford Semele following a spate of house burglaries in the village.

With the support and help of the Radford Semele Parish Council led by John Sudbury, Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team led by PC Edward King and Warwickshire Neighbourhood Watch Scheme led by Reg Smith, villagers have come together to form the Godfrey Close Neighbourhood Watch Scheme.

Crime news

The aim is to continue making Godfrey Close a safe and an even better place to live in.

Kam Rai, a volunteer Neighbourhood Watch Scheme Co-Ordinator and local resident in Godfrey Close manages a WhatsApp mobile scheme to alert residents of any potential suspicious activity and the WhatsApp also serves as a general information point which has been warmly welcomed by the Godfrey Close residents.

The scheme will be officially launched by Warwick District Council chairman Cllr George Illingworth on Saturday February 8.