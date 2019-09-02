New appeal following fail to stop fatal collision near Leamington

Police investigating a fatal collision near Leamington in which the suspect failed to stop have issued a new appeal for information.

The incident happened in Bishops Tachbrook on the Banbury Road on July 29 at 9.45pm .

Police

A motorbike and a black Honda Jazz collided.

The motorcyclist, 26-year-old Thomas Radbourne from Tamworth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda left the scene before police arrived.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the car pull over in the moments leading up to the incident.

PC Drew Ballantyne from the Warwickshire Police roads policing team said: "We have evidence that the Honda stopped at Sainsbury's in Tachbrook Park Leamington.

"We're trying to establish whether the car stopped anywhere else between there and the scene of the collision on the Banbury Road.

"If anyone saw the car in a lay by or car park we would be keen to hear from them."

A 39-year-old woman and 19-year-old man, both from Stratford, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and later released under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 445 of 29 July 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.